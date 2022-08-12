iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.42. 1,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,050. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

