Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. 7,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $5,351,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

