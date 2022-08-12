Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 6,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,207. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Jack in the Box by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

