Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 6,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,207. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Jack in the Box by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.