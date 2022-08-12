Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.35. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,207. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

