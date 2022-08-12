Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.6 %

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,207. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.