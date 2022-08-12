Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JAPSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 25,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,217. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.58. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.
