Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Reaches $600,101.54

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $600,101.54 and $18,454.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

