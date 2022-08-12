Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:JUGG remained flat at $9.79 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

