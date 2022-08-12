Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 16,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,760. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

