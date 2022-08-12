Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 16,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Equitable Price Performance
Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,760. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
