JMP Securities Raises Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $34.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rallybio Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Equities analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rallybio

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rallybio by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

