John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Sells $45,580.80 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HPF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 70.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 150,601 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

