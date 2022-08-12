John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Trading 4.5% Higher

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 7,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

