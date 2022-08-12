Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $63.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

