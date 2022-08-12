Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

