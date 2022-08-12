JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $25.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

