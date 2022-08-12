JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $35.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 483.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,878,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.



