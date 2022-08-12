Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading Up 47.7%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 47.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 2,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Jupiter Wellness Trading Up 9.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jupiter Wellness (JUPWW)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.