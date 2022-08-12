K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 2.6%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.77). 98,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 65,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.84).

K3 Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.87 million and a PE ratio of 2,350.00.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

