Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kajima Stock Performance
KAJMY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
Kajima Company Profile
