Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kajima Stock Performance

KAJMY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

