Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KAMN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 194,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,853. Kaman has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $975.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaman by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kaman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kaman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

