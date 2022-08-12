Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 50,000 shares.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Stories

