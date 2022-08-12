KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.37. KE shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 68,882 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of -1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in KE by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,777 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in KE by 976.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in KE by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of KE by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,394 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.