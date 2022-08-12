KeeperDAO Price Tops $29.70 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00038322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00066577 BTC.

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

