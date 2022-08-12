Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
Kelly Services Stock Performance
Shares of KELYA opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 155.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kelly Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.