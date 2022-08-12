Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 155.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kelly Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

