KeyCorp Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $57.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00, a PEG ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

