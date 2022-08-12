KeyCorp Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $10.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.
Latham Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $760.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
