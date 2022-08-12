KeyCorp Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $10.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $760.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Latham Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.