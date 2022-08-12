Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.76.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.2 %
PHG opened at $20.16 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
