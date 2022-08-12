Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.2 %

PHG opened at $20.16 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

