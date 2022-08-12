Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.