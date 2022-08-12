KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $9.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 232.10% from the stock’s previous close.

KORE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

KORE stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. KORE Group has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,006,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

