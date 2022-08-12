Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$29.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.87. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

