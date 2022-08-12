Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen to $196.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.60.

Lear Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LEA opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

