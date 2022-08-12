LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at €87.86 ($89.65) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.06.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

