Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 380 ($4.59) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £16.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 851.52. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.00%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,667 shares of company stock worth $5,853,633.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.