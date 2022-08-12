Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

