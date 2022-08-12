Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,176 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RTX opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.