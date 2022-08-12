Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

