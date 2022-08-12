Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.
