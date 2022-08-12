Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 441.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 412,130 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BUG stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.