Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

