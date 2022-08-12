Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LI. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Up 3.8 %

LI opened at $32.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,271.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

