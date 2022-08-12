Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,724 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

