Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,437,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 3,326,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Liberty Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

LGDTF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LGDTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

