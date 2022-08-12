Lightning (LIGHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2,850.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

According to CryptoCompare, "LIGHT's double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind."

