Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

