LINK (LN) Price Hits $49.28 on Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, LINK has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $49.28 or 0.00201085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $303.99 million and approximately $311,551.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. The official website for LINK is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

