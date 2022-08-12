LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $697,655.18 and approximately $723.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16,135.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00065346 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

