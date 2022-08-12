Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

