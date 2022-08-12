Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBLCF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $94.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

