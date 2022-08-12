LOCGame (LOCG) Price Hits $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $76,895.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.
LOCGame Coin Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
