Loom Network Price Tops $0.0547 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $71.07 million and approximately $31.23 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

